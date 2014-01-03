Reseller Program for Sage 50-Canadian Mobile App, FREE to Join

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- We recently released an updated edition of ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition that includes exciting new features:



1. Access to and update capability of the Simply Accounting database.

2. Your staff can create estimates and contracts from scratch for its clients and prospects.

3. Field staff can update customer invoices with their Apple & Android mobile devices as the work is done.

4. Create a PDF of the updated invoices and email them to the customer while still at the customer site.

5. This can result in more prompt payments, higher productivity, and avoidance of lost invoices.

6. Coming soon—your staff will be able to create invoices from scratch and email the PDFs to clients and prospects.

7. ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition provides mobile access to the most important accounting transactions as it provides anytime access to various users of their Sage accounting data.



We are offering a Reseller Program that enables authorized resellers to earn significant revenue as they help promote this exciting, new product---and it costs nothing to participate. Watch the video describing the Reseller Program for the Sage 50-Canadian Edition.



Our typical Reseller is a Sage consultant, accounting firm, or individual that engages with a network of prospects and customers using Sage 50-US Edition accounting software. The promotion of ConnectBooks will also provide a competitive advantage against other accounting software products, earn discounts for your clients-and best of all-earn revenue for you and your company.



If you are interested in our Reseller Program:



Click here to go to the Reseller Tab and:



- Review the content of the page

- Click the button to download the Reseller Brochure for a complete program description

- Print the Reseller Agreement, sign it, and return it to IntelleApps to become a Reseller.



As an authorized reseller:



1.You will receive a 30% commission on your subscribers for the first three months of paid subscriptions that you enlist.

2. Your subscribers will receive a $3.00 per month discount by using a Reseller.

3. You will be listed on our Reseller Tab and Subscription page as an Authorized Reseller.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LLC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms. If you have questions, contact our product manager, Walt Mahan, using the following email address WaltM@ConnectBooks.com



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.