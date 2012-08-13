Sage ACT! 2013 Roadshow Coming to South Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- The Sage ACT! 2013 Roadshow will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2012, from 8 AM. to 10 PM. at the Fort Lauderdale Westin Hotel, 400 Corporate Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event will feature presentations by Karen Fredricks, the woman who wrote the book (actually 7 books) on ACT! and representatives from Sage North America which is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior registration is required and includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres. There will be raffles for free ACT! 2012 software, ACT! addon products, books, and training videos. Attendance will be limited to the first 100 who register at http://act2012.eventbrite.com/



Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with Sage ACT! representatives and have a sneak peak at some of the new ACT! 2012 enhancements, including:



- New Messaging which improves the way that users install and manipulate their databases.

- ACT! for Web improvements that allow ACT! users to access their ACT! database “in the clouds.

- ACT! Scratch Pad which allows users to create, edit and print their Notes, Histories and Activities without having to open up their database.

- Universal Search functionality to make it easier than ever to find specific pieces of information in a database

- Google Integration which allows users of both ACT! and Google to avoid double entry and to integrate with their Gmail accounts.



Karen Fredricks, an ACT! Certified Consultant, Platinum ACT! VAR and Premier ACT! Trainer, will conclude the event with a presentation of her Top 10 Favorite ACT! Tips & Tricks.



Attendees will have the opportunity to network with each other and the Sage representatives as part of the event.



According to Fredricks, “I like to think of the Fort Lauderdale Road Show as an ACT! celebration. I held a similar event at the Westin in 2002 to launch ACT! 6. Then, as now, ACT! users eagerly anticipated a look at the new ACT! features. Ironically, the Scratch Pad feature is a modern version of the old Side ACT! functionality that was so popular in the earliest ACT! versions.”



About Sage ACT!

Sage ACT!, which has over 8 million users worldwide, is the top selling contact and customer management software. Designed to allow users to increase the effectiveness of their sales and marketing efforts, Sage ACT! integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office, Google and QuickBooks.



About Karen Fredricks

Karen Fredricks, President of Tech Benders, is the author of 13 books including seven books on ACT!, as well as titles on SugarCRM, Outlook, Outlook Business Contact Manager and Microsoft Office Live. A well known expert in the field of customer relationship management (CRM) software, she was selected by lynda.com to develop a series of ACT! and Outlook training videos. She has recently completed two new Cook Books on the more advanced ACT! features. Fredricks, who has over 20 years of experience, holds numerous software certifications and has an in-depth understanding of the operational, sales, and marketing requirements of businesses in a variety of industries.



About Tech Benders

Tech Benders specializes in CRM sales and marketing processes, custom ACT! reports and ACT! database repair. Tech Benders maintains offices in Florida and Oregon and uses state of the art tools to remotely support ACT! users throughout the world.



For further information, contact Karen Fredricks of Tech Benders at 561-470-5450, Ext. 1. To register for the event go to http://act2012.eventbrite.com/



