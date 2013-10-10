Sage Pastel Remains at the Cutting Edge of Business Software

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The new Windows 8 Tablet App for My Business Online was showcased at the company’s accountants’ focus day and the Mobile App for Sage Evolution caused a stir at the company’s Evolution customer day. In typical cutting edge fashion, Steven Cohen, MD of Sage Pastel Accounting, has directed the company’s development team towards providing mobility to the Sage Pastel suite of accounting and business software. “I know we’re ahead of the development curve but I also know that increasingly, businesses will come to depend on three things: mobility, mobility, mobility,” he says.



Cohen’s point is that mobility means much more than just arming business executives with mobile devices. “That’s just flirting,” he says. “What we’re doing is improving the ability and readiness of companies to do business. We’re developing enterprise apps that allow our customers to transact anywhere at anytime. That’s mobility.



Cohen acknowledges that the concept of the cloud and the mobile apps associated with it is a little intimidating for some customers but early adopters are gaining such a competitive advantage that they will drive broader acceptance of super-smart enablement tools.



Sage Pastel My Business Online (http://www.pastelmybusiness.co.za) was launched in 2009, making it SA’s first online accounting program. At the time, it was lauded for how it allowed business owners and accountants to change the way they managed day-to-day financial control. Today, the mobility it offers is widely recognised for how it allows business people on-the-go an ideal solution to shift work habits while also enhancing effectiveness and efficiency.



Some of the mobility features of the program include a real time bird’s-eye view of the business’s financial status, including sales and purchases. Customer information is also available, allowing users to contact them directly through their mobile device and also check related tasks, process quotes and invoices and email them directly.



Of course, accounting in the cloud offers a wide range of benefits to accountants too, most key being the ability to provide more relevant and constructive input into a client’s business. The program’s bespoke accountant console provides dashboard information of all clients with detailed task information for each one.



About Sage Pastel Accounting

Sage Pastel Accounting is South Africa's leading developer of accounting, payroll and business management software for the small, medium and large enterprise market. Since inception, Sage Pastel has developed an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the industry, establishing itself as a market leader and the preferred choice of South African business. The numbers speak for themselves as thousands of businesses use Sage Pastel Accounting to run their businesses and trust Sage Pastel to help them achieve their business ambitions.



About Sage

Softline was founded in 1988 by Ivan Epstein, Alan Osrin and Steven Cohen. The company was established during the formative years of the business software industry in South Africa, and soon became the leader in the provision of business software and services to small and medium sized companies. In 2003 Softline was acquired by UK based company The Sage Group plc. Softline officially changed to Sage in February 2013 to align with our parent company Sage Group plc. We continue to provide local expertise backed by the global Sage brand.



About The Sage Group plc

Sage Group plc is a leading global provider of business management software to small and medium sized companies, creating greater freedom for them to succeed. Sage understands how and why each business is unique. We provide products and services that suit varying needs, are a pleasure to use and are secure and efficient. Formed in 1981, Sage was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1989 and entered the FTSE 100 in 1999. Sage has over 6 million customers and more than 13,380 employees in 24 countries covering the UK & Ireland, mainland Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia, Asia and Brazil. For further information please visit www.sage.com