Sage Sun Painters Earn Praise for Residential Projects

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- For the optimal results, residential painting projects require exceptional craftsmanship, the right materials and dedication. Customer testimonials praise Sage Sun Painters for their professionalism and ability to transform the aesthetic appeal of homes.



From initial consultations to jobsite cleanup, painters work diligently to meet or exceed customer expectations. Customers receive detailed estimates for jobs and explanations for project costs. With Sage Sun Painters, confusion and stress are reduced to a minimum. Painters are respectful of customers’ furniture and home amenities, which helps ensure positive project results.



Only the highest quality painting materials and tools are used on homes. This leads to longer lasting results and makes homes look and feel brand new. Painters make every effort to stay on-time and within budget without cutting corners. Quality assurance is an important aspect of every project, and painters go the extra mile to deliver the desired results.



Other painters Perth cannot match the quality of service. In addition to residential projects, Sage Sun Painters also offers commercial painting Perth. Every project is undertaken with the same level of professionalism and dedication to quality.



For additional information on Sage Sun Painters and residential services, please phone (08) 6225 2801 or visit http://www.sagesun.com. Customer testimonials praise Sage Sun Painters for their craftsmanship and attentive service. There are no better house painters Perth .



Contact Information:

Sage Sun Painters

Address:

78/50 St. Georges Tce

Perth, WA 6000

Phone: (08) 6225 2801

Website: www.sagesun.com