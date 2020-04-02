Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Sage Therapeutics, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $90.27 million in 2018 to $6.86 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss increased from $372.88 million in 2018 to $680.23 million in 2019.



Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) declined from $193.56 per share in July 2019 to as low as $25.01 per share on March 18, 2020.



