Sahara Soul Travel Offering Personalized Fez World Music Festival Tour Package to Travel to Morocco

Morocco has a remarkably rich cultural heritage, and people here are always proud of it. The best part is that Moroccan people are always on the lookout for opportunities to integrate their rich culture with religions, cultures and civilizations from other parts of the world. Fez World Music Festival is one such example of these desires. This is also the reason behind momentous popularity of Fez World Music Festival in all over the world, and why people throughout the world Travel to Morocco and throngs this city in the festival season.



Fes Music Festival can be called the world’s most prominent sacred music festival, with nine spectacular days of exhilarating world-music performed by renowned musicians from all over the world. This year performers will include some of the biggest names in world music industry. This year’s artists will include Patti Smith from USA, Paco de Lucía from Spain, Pandit Shyam Sundar Goswami from Northern India, at the heart of the Sufi Nile from Egypt, Ykeda Duo from France, Amina Alaoui from Morocco, Assala Nasri from Syria, Lo Còr de la Plana from France, and Samira Kadiri from Morocco, among others.



Sahara Soul Travel tour offers a highly personalize Morocco Tour, and travelling package to the visitors whereby visitors are provided with English speaking private drivers in luxurious air conditioned vehicles and experienced guides throughout the trip. The trips include the best tourists destinations in Morocco, such as capital of Morocco, the city of Rabat; famous spice and perfume market; Kairouan, the Holy city, Attarine Medrasa and a plethora of astonishing bazaars, Souks, museums, local villages and formal gardens, to name a few.



