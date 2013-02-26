Sailboats for Sale at sailboatfinder.com

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Owning a sailboat and sailing the vast seas is a matter of pride for many people, especially in America, where boating is a passion. People looking to buy and sell sailboats usually have to rummage through ‘for-sale’ advertisements and other procedures. This is where SailboatFinder.com comes in. This start up website is a platform where they can effectively buy or sell sailboats.



Finding good sailboats to purchase or putting them up for sale is seldom easy. However, with the power of internet, people can advertise sailboat sales and receive a beeline of interested buyers for them. SailboatFinder displays classified news related to sailboats and powerboats. By visiting the website, buyers locate sailboats as well as powerboats put up for sale in various states like California, Florida, Connecticut, New York, Georgia, Hawaii, Texas and South Carolina to name a few.



The website displays sales advertisements state-wise. This makes it easier for interested people to check out the advertisements in their own regions. In addition to sailboats and powerboats, SailboatFinder.com also features classifieds of services including boat repairs, slips and moorings, and availability of boat crews. Customers will also be able to find advertisements for spares and accessories. The search categories in the website include Sailboat and Powerboats (0-20, 21-40, 41-60 and 60+), Services and Parts and Accessories.



News, Pictures, Articles and videos related to marine transportation including sailboats are available under the ‘The Mariner Daily’ page of the website.



About SailboatFinder.com

SailboatFinder.com was set in motion this year, featuring free Sailboat and Powerboat Classifieds. The USA-based website features sailboat and powerboat sales advertisements from different states of USA as well as sailing-related articles, pictures and videos in The Mariner Daily page.