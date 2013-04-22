Sailing World Championships Heading for South Coast Announces VisitNSW.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- “The Hobie 16 World Championships is the pinnacle competition for the largest and most popular catamaran class in the world and this is yet another major event victory for this State,” Mr Souris said.



“I am delighted that this world class event will be held on magnificent Jervis Bay in the Shoalhaven region.”



“Destination NSW, estimates that the total economic impact over the 15 day regatta will be more than $3 million to the region.



“All competitors will sail identical Hobie 16 catamarans, 60 of which will be built locally at the Hobie Cat Australasia factory in the Shoalhaven. It will provide significant economic benefit to the region and promote sailing in NSW and Australia.”



Hobie Cat Australasia Managing Director, Steve Fields, said: “Competitors from more than 20 countries (South East Asia, Europe, North America and South Africa) will attend the event in Jervis Bay.



This means that more than 300 competitors, their families and supporters, will come to the Shoalhaven and surrounding regions.”



Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, said: “It’s a great opportunity to showcase the terrific attractions of the Shoalhaven region to the international sailing community, to support regional businesses and strengthen the NSW Visitor Economy.



“This will certainly put one of the most scenic areas of the State on the international map and attract more visitors to the Shoalhaven”.



