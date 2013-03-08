Saint Germain Catering Company Awarded Diversity Certifications

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Saint Germain Catering, a catering company in the DC Metro area, is celebrating its ever diverse menu by remembering its diversity status as a certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and Small, Women-owned and Minority-owned (SWaM) company.



Those acronyms mean a lot more than one might suspect. WBENC means that Saint Germain Catering is owned, controlled, and operated by women. Similarly, the other acronym, SWaM is a Virginia-based certification program is used by state and federal governments in order to find companies to contract outside of major corporations. Both of these groups strive to offer more opportunities to their constituents.



Saint Germain Catering, which serves Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, is one of very few WBENC-certified caterers in the DC Metro area. The catering company has had the opportunities over the years to cater to a number of governmental functions and events at Fortune 500 companies in the area. Perhaps the next grand function that they cater will be one of yours? Saint Germain Catering offers special menus for bar/bat mitzvahs, baby showers, bridal showers and weddings, as well as corporate event catering. They also offer changing seasonal menu options for holiday celebrations.



Saint Germain Catering’s certification as a woman-owned business can only be further proven by its owner Ms. Mina Ebrahimi and its Vice President Ms. Sarah Miller. “We are proud to have such a diverse staff and upper management here at Saint Germain Catering,” says Miller. “Our certified status as such is only the elegant sauce on the delicious entrees of our quality establishment.”



To match their diverse owner and staff, their food is equally diverse. With menu options that range from Asian cuisine, to Bar/Bat Mitzvah specialties, to Old-Fashioned Southern cooking, to seasonal specialties like Cajun fare for Mardi Gras, Saint Germain’s Menu offerings are both assorted and appetizing.



Who knows what other fantastic and varied menu options will be offered in the future by the brilliant people working at Saint Germain Catering?



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.