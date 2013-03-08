Saint Germain Catering Creates New Atkins Diet Menu

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Saint Germain Catering, which serves Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, made the decision recently to create seven new entrées for their customers with dietary restrictions. This turned out to be an excellent decision, as they’re selling quite well. With over one dozen orders sold of the new menu in the first week of its launch, it is quite obvious that customers are excited about the new low-carb menu.



These new menu items are created to fit within the health guidelines of an Atkins Diet. What that means is that these nutrition-dense entrées were designed in Saint Germain’s test kitchens to contain as few carbohydrates as possible by avoiding traditional flavor options using grains and sugars and instead using peppers, onions, and other spices to flavor meat and egg-centered dishes.



By creating new options like “Breakfast Mexican Peppers,” “Chicken Cacciatore,” and “Lettuce Wrapped Burgers,” Vice President Sarah Miller hopes to attract more customers with special dietary needs. The whole catering company is hopeful that the new menu items will continue to be successful.



“As Saint Germain Catering expanded our menu choices, we thought carefully about how we could meet the needs of our customers who appreciate healthy food options,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering. “So we are excited and pleased to be able to offer them new low carbohydrate food options.” This effort to create a greater number of healthy menu items is always a concern for the company, who also offer a selection of ‘Heart Health Meals’.



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meeting catering, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.