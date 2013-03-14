Saint Germain Catering Now Offering Special Menu Items for Saint Patrick's Day

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- With the festivities of Saint Patrick’s Day right around the corner on March 17, Saint Germain Catering is offering its customers a themed menu that will help make their celebrations delicious.



For a short time, Saint Germain Catering is offering two Saint Patrick’s Day themed specials, each celebrating traditional Irish meals. The Lucky Clover special features beef tips, potatoes, and vegetables, and Saint Germain Catering is also offering a corned beef and cabbage lunch option for those celebrating the holiday. Saint Germain Catering, which serves Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, is offering this seasonally themed menu for only a short time.



Saint Patrick’s Day is a general celebration of Irish culture, and many communities throughout the country celebrate with festivals and parades where traditional music is played. The leprechaun, a mischievous character in Irish folklore, has become symbolic of the holiday, as has the four-leaf clover, an Irish symbol of good fortune. In fact, the tradition of wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day derived from the phrase, “Putting on the green,” which first referred to wearing a shamrock, not green clothing.



“Saint Patrick’s Day is a great tradition for Irish-Americans,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering. “We’re happy to offer great food to help anybody celebrate, whether it’s a party at home, a catered corporate celebration, or even a city event. We love serving great food to the people of Northern Virginia, and are always excited to make an event memorable. With this and all of our items, we provide great food at an affordable price, and can handle requests as little as 24 hours in advance.”



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food and catering services for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.