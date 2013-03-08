Saint Germain Catering Offers Mardi Gras Celebration Menu

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- With the festivities of Mardi Gras coming up on February 12th, the Saint Germain Catering company hopes to offer its customers a themed menu that will help make their celebrations delicious.



Saint Germain Catering, which provides catering services in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, is offering a seasonally themed menu for a short time. Mardi Gras is the celebration of the last day of the season of Carnival, which runs from the feast of the Epiphany on January 6th to the start Lent on Ash Wednesday. This year, Mardi Gras falls on February the 12th.



The Mardi Gras Lunch and Mardi Gras Happy Hour at Saint Germain Catering this year feature a variety of holiday favorites like “Cajun Style Chicken Breast,” “Red Beans and Andouille Sausage,” “Jambalaya Stuffed Mushroom Caps,” and “Mini Shrimp and Sausage Skewers,” to help their customers who don’t live on the bayou, enjoy traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras fare. With Mardi Gras coming up this week, Saint Germain Catering is excited to offer a mixture of Cajun spices and southern comfort food on their menus.



“With the full lunch priced at $16.99 per person and the happy hour priced at $15.95 per person,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering. “We’re looking forward to providing people with deliciously festive menu options. With Mardis Gras coming up tomorrow, Saint Germain Catering wishes all of its customers a festive and flamboyant Mardi Gras.”



Or as they say in New Orleans, “Let the good times (and the good food) roll!”



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.



