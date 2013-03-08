Saint Germain Catering Receives Big Response for Valentine's Day Cookie Share

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- When a catering company has a social media presence, you can expect one thing to make an appearance in their feeds: pictures of food, and lots of them. However, when one Northern Virginia caterer posted up some particularly tasty-looking treats, the response was strong and immediate.



Saint Germain Catering, which serves Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, made the decision to post photos of some of their signature cookies and other sweets, decorated in celebration of Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner. The response was immediate and strongly positive. “Almost immediately, we got a bunch of orders for five or more dozens of cookies per order,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering.



The Valentine’s Day treats include cake pops, sugar cookies and various other baked goods, themed after the holiday. From simple red or pink frosting and sprinkles to cookies shaped like hearts and lips, Saint Germain Catering featured several of these trays on their Facebook page starting on January 31, when they launched sale of the cookies for the holiday.



Pictures on the Saint Germain Catering Facebook page are all pulled from events that the company has hosted, or are otherwise of items that are readily offered on their menu. “We’re always pleasantly surprised when we get such a strong response from the pictures that we put up on our Facebook page,” says Miller. “We always try to do our best work for our clients, so when pictures of our work get other people excited about what we offer, there’s a little party in our kitchen. It’s always fun to make a splash.”



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.