Saint Germain Catering to Receive Prestigious Award from Wedding Website

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Since 2009, Wedding Wire, a website dedicated to helping brides plan their weddings and find the best service providers in their area, has awarded their “Bride’s Choice” Award to the best wedding-related service companies in the nation. This year, Saint Germain Catering was one of the recipients of the award.



Unlike most awards, which select winners using an internal process within the organization, Wedding Wire’s “Bride’s Choice” Award, as its namesake suggests, uses customer reviews to evaluate companies and select winners. This democratizes the awards process, with only the top 5% of wedding service providers in the nation are presented with the award. In this year’s “Bride’s Choice Award” listing, Saint Germain Catering is featured alongside just thirty-two other wedding caterers in the area. Out of the listing, less than ten were first time winners of the award.



Wedding Wire’s primary goal is to help brides develop a checklist for the things which they need to book for their wedding day, as well as to provide an index of companies which service weddings in various ways, including caterers, photographers, reception halls, and more. The website calls itself, “The Yelp of Weddings,” referring to the famous local business review site Yelp.



“Wedding Wire is one of the biggest resources for brides-to-be for wedding planning online,” says Sarah Miller, Vice President of Saint Germain Catering. “So to be selected for this award is a huge honor for us.” The company was previously nominated for Best Caterer on WUSA 9 News’ A-List.



While this is the company’s first award from Wedding Wire, they have a legacy of customer service among those whom they have served. “Good customer service is a habit,” says Miller. “We want to be known for going above and beyond for our customers, and this award reflects that desire. No business can survive without its customers, and we are grateful for every single one of them.”



About Saint Germain Catering

Since 1988, Saint Germain Catering has been serving the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area with top-notch food for a wide variety of different events, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, and many more. The business regularly donates to numerous causes, including support to military families and non-interventional veterinary research. Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.