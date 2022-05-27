Saint-Gobain (France) and Zeus Industrial Products (US) Are the Major Players in the Fluoropolymer Tubing Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The global fluoropolymer tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 513 million in 2021 to USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026. The major factors driving the market are aging population, rising demand for semiconductor microchips, new applications of fluoropolymer tubing, such as solar panels & electric vehicles (EVs), high growth in end-use industries, and industrialization in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand for fluoropolymer tubing in the medical industry, and technical advancements in medical technologies is expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymer tubing.



The major players in the market include Saint-Gobain (France), Optinova (Finland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Ametek (US), Teleflex Inc. (US), Tef-Cap Industries (US), Zeus Industrial Products (US), Fluorotherm (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Swagelok (US) and Adtech (UK) are some of the leading players in the market. These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the market further. New product launch, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last five years to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global fluoropolymer tubing market.



Saint-Gobain SA is one of the leading manufacturer of high-performance solutions and plastics. The company has manufacturing facilities North America, Europe, and Asia. In recent years, Saint-Gobain SA has adopted several business strategies to strengthen its position in the market. It has adopted various growth strategies, including investment & expansion, and new product launch, to maintain its position in the fluoropolymer tubing market. For instance, in October 2021, Saint-Gobain SA has launched new products to its protection application selection guide, such as PTFE heat shrink tubing, FEP & PFA roll covers, PTFE/FEP dual heat shrink tubing, and FEP heat shrink tubing for critical applications where protection of components and industrial parts are required.



Zeus Industrial Products is one of the major players operating in fluoropolymer tubing market. The company has manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, New Jersey, and Tennessee in the US. The company offers several products and services to the medical industry that comprise catheter construction solutions, heat shrink tubing, and others. The company has adopted new product launch, acquisitions, and agreements strategies in order to broaden its product portfolio and maintain its position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Zeus Industrial Products launched StreamLiner OTW within its StreamLiner family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners.