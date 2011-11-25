Saint John IT Support Firm Utilizes IT Strategic Planning With a Lean Process

Saint John, NB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- How Do We Ensure Quality & Efficiency?



Using remote control technology, simple software issues can be resolved without delay with remote servicing. More advanced technical issues you might have are addressed with the same careful attention that you receive with all IT service and support that you receive from NetAdmins -- with IT strategic planning with a LeanIT Six Sigma approach.



For those of you that are not familiar with Six Sigma, Motorola developed and utilized a business management process that had at its core the three major elements of metrics, methodology and a management system. NetAdmins believes that while a major manufacturing company developed Six Sigma, one or more elements can be applied to other industries -- like Information Technology (IT), for example.



Here's how NetAdmins looks at our overall approach to your IT issues. Beginning with metrics, we provide robust reporting that keeps you abreast of major developments within your systems. Did you know that Sigma has been referred to as "goodness" or quality? NetAdmins wants to make sure we do everything right.



There's a method that we utilize as we delve deeper into every project. Here's the process in a nutshell:



• We take the time to understand and manage your requirements

• We then align key business processes to achieve those requirements

• Utilizing rigorous data analysis will ensure consistency and minimization of variation in processes

• Process management will maximize rapid and sustainable improvement to business processes



Every one of our projects will only be successful, however, if we practice process improvement, which is an important element of our LeanIT process. Let me explain. NetAdmin's LeanIT improves on process flow and speed in order to make it faster and more economical for our clients -- without sacrificing quality. We then tie in the Six Sigma philosophy to make our processes work in order to maximize return on investment for you.



At the core of our LeanIT Process Management is YOU and your technology. We offer everything from managed services, security audits, technology roadmaps, technical support and much more. Have questions? Why not call your Saint John IT Support firm at 1-866-638-2364 to learn more about what we can offer you.