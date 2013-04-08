Saint Valley Expands to Include Affordable Website Design for Small Business

Ayrshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Saint Valley Web Consulting has served the small business and organisation website design market for many years and the addition of a package for businesses and sole traders was a natural progression. Now, in addition to offering superior customised website design for established businesses, Saint Valley Web Consulting can now provide websites for businesses on a smaller budget that are specifically designed to maximise the potential to get customer leads.



“Saint Valley’s expansion into affordable website design was driven by feedback from clients. In these times of austerity and belt tightening, many businesses simply cannot afford to pay out large up front sums of money. They need more customers but cannot benefit from the advantages of having a professional website. They talked, we listened and done something about it”, stated Chris Allan, Owner and Chief Designer at Saint Valley Web Consulting. “Saint Valley is excited to be in a position now to offer an affordable website design solution for small businesses that is both professional looking and functional”. The new package that Saint Valley Web Consulting is offering includes everything required for a small business to have an affordable website design. As standard, the package includes professional design in multiple colour options to match the company brand, up to six pages to enable the company to tell their customers who they are, what they offer and how to contact them, prominent contact details on each page including a contact form page, a gallery page to showcase the company’s services or products and a blog page for the company representative to tell current or future customers about any news or offers. The design is also mobile friendly and has a “Tap to Call” function allowing customers to call the business directly from their smartphones.



“We really tied to think of everything when it came to designing the new starter package. The website will have all the features necessary for small businesses to communicate their products or services with their customers. As 85% of consumers search online for local businesses, each website will be fully optimised for the search engines. 96% of people with smartphones make searches with them so we have also optimised the websites to look great on them. We have also included full training, once a month amendments, hosting, security, maintenance and email too so we hope this should have it covered” said Chris Allan of Saint Valley Web Consulting.



“We started using Chris from Saint Valley Web Consulting for our website in 2010,” stated Steven Withers, owner of Belvedere Images, a wedding photography business in Ayr. “We have never looked back, and a lot of it is down to the website that Saint Valley made us. Most of our business comes via our website now and we are top ten in Google for over 40 search terms! We have gone from a part-time hobby to a fully-fledged agency due to the amount of bookings we have received online”.



About Saint Valley Web Consulting

Saint Valley Web Consulting is a web design company based near Ayr in Scotland. They specialise in affordable web design for small businesses, organizations and charities. Although they operate in Scotland, the streamlined design process means that they can make websites for companies all over the world. As well as web design, Saint Valley Web Consulting also offer services such as website re-design, custom web applications, social media page design/strategy, search engine optimization and consultancy.



