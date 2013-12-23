Saints and Sinners Announce December Events in Philly

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- For years, Saints and Sinners Atlantic City has been the premier location for swinger parties on the east coast. Until recently, the Saints and Sinners club in Atlantic City was home to many swinger couples in the New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and Delaware areas. The increasing demand lead Saints and Sinners to open a second location in Philadelphia and it has been a huge success since opening. This December, Saints and Sinners is hosting a variety of great events and special themed nights at the Philadelphia location.



The month of December is host to two of the biggest celebrations of the year, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Saints and Sinners Philly will be celebrating both events in their own special way. This December, Saints and Sinners Philly will be closed for a private party. Thankfully, they’ll be opening their loft for a special XXXMAS Candy Cane party. Guests will be wearing red and white. The goal of the night will be to twist and intertwine, making “candy canes”. Entrance fee for couples is $70 and single women are welcome to attend at no cost. This event will be BYOB, but Saints and Sinners will have plenty of food and mixers.



To top off the year, Saints and Sinners will be hosting a huge New Year’s Eve party. On December 31st, doors will open at 9:00 pm for the Starry Night New Year’s Eve party. The event will be a semi-formal occasion. Guests will be wearing silver and black. Couples can purchase tickets in advance for $80 or purchase them at the door for $100.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couple will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers where people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.