Saints and Sinners Announce Two Huge Events in November

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Outside, the temperatures are beginning to drop and winter is quickly approaching. Thankfully, it stays hot at Saints and Sinners all year round. Saints and Sinners host the largest parties for swinger couples on the east coast. Saints and Sinners has quickly become one of the hottest destinations for couples looking to break the monotony and monogamy in their adult relationships. In fact, the demand for a great adult environment has grown so large that Saints and Sinners opened a second location in Philadelphia. This November, Saints and Sinners have announced two events that are sure to warm up every guest.



Saints and Sinners host a variety of different themed nights every month. Whether it is a Halloween party or a Thanksgiving tribute, there is always something exciting taking place at Saints and Sinners. This month, Saints and Sinners is hosting a high school reunion themed party and they are also paying tribute to the wonderful discounts on black Friday. On November 23rd, members of Saints and Sinners are invited out for a night of fun mixed with a little bit of nostalgia. On the 23rd, Reunion Night, every guest will bring a picture from their high school years and the guessing games will begin. Entrance fee is $60 per couple or $50 if their staying at the Diving Horse Inn.



Also in November, Saints and Sinners will be hosting their best impression of a Black Friday sale. On November 30th, Saints and Sinners and the Diving Horse Inn will be offering special discounted rates. On the 30th, two couples pay the price of one for entrance. Plus, the Diving Horse Inn will be offering discounted room rates to all guests. It may start to get cold in November, but remember a trip to Saints and Sinners can always heat things up.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couple will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers where people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.