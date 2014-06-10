Saints and Sinners Announces Father's Day Weekend Party This June

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Home to the wildest Philadelphia swingers, Saints and Sinners is announcing their Father’s Day Weekend party this June. Celebrating the occasion will be special guest DJ Giggity, who will be providing entertainment on the upper level of the Emery Street Saints and Sinners location. The event coincides with school inching closer to summer break, and the venue has put together a School Girl Night theme. Taking place on Saturday, June 14, this party lasts all night, from 9 pm until 4 am.



For entry to the party, couples that purchase their tickets prior to the event will pay $60, and those that purchase at the door will pay $70. A membership to Saints and Sinners is also required to participate in the night’s festivities. Couple’s memberships cost $50 per year, single females $15 per year, and one night memberships are available for just $20, as well. Dress in school girl uniforms or sexy teacher outfits and give those father’s the education they’ve been yearning for.



Start the night on the top floor with a bar, dance floor, buffet, and televisions, then transition to the lower level where there are private, semi-private, and open areas that provide plenty of fun. There is a state of the art sound and lighting system to keep the mood all night, and DJ Giggity will be playing all the hits. This is a night that Philadelphia and New Jersey swingers won’t forget. To inquire about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit the website today.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.