Saints and Sinners Announces Memorial Day Weekend Party

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- As Memorial Day is quickly approaching, many couples and individuals will be looking to celebrate. It is the unofficial start to the summer, and there are plenty of activities to partake in while in Philadelphia. Kicking off SLS weekend, Saints and Sinners is announcing their Memorial Day Party on Sunday, May 25. A perfect party for those new to the scene, as well as members of SLS, the party contains a fee of $50 per couple, and single females will receive free entry.



A holiday to remember fallen soldiers and celebrate the United States of America, show up to the party in the sexiest red, white, and blue outfits. The party starts at 9 pm, and runs all night until 4 am. Start the night by socializing in one of the premier Philadelphia swinger clubs with provided mixers, or BYOB. Make sure to dress to impress, and then get the festivities started on the lower level of the club with private, open, and semi-private areas, with group play available, as well. When wishing to relax, the lounge area on the top floor features televisions, seating, a bar, and a dance floor.



Attending a party with Saints and Sinners requires a membership. For those that are not members already, individuals can purchase a one night membership for just $20. Yearly memberships cost $50 for couples and $15 for single females to enjoy the best swingers party in New Jersey for a whole calendar year. Tickets can be purchased through the website, and discounted tickets for SLS members are available with the appropriate SLS code. With the bash on Sunday, the 25, there are additional parties all weekend to celebrate Memorial Day. To hear about upcoming events, visit their website today.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.