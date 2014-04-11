Saints and Sinners Announces Owner's 69th Birthday Bash This April

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- As springtime has arrived, many couples and individuals are looking to let loose and have some fun. Nobody has more fun than couples who attend Saints and Sinners, an upscale swinger club in NJ and Philadelphia. As a BYOB, both new members and veterans to the club will have a great experience during each and every party. As the owner of the Diving Horse Entertainment Complex, which includes Saints and Sinners, Tom is gearing up for his 69th birthday party at the Philadelphia location on April 19, 2014.



Occurring the night before Easter, there are going to be festivities to celebrate the holiday through the length of the party. By celebrating the birthday of the boss, Saints and Sinners is encouraging those who plan to attend to dress to impress. It’s a celebration, so the club will be giving away plenty of prizes, including free entry, free memberships, a discounted party for the future, and more. They want this party to be memorable for all involved, so these prizes will be given away as part of their Sexxxy Scavenger Egg Hunt. Mixers will be provided in the lounge before the party begins.



Tickets must be purchased in order to enter, and memberships are required for entry into the club. When pre-purchasing the tickets, couples can buy them for $60, a $10 discount from those who purchase at the door. When belonging to an SLS or SDS club, interested parties must enter a promo code and purchase their tickets prior to the event. Once a membership is purchased, couples will be able to attend events at the premier Philadelphia and New Jersey swingers parties for one year before the membership expires. A one night membership runs $20. To hear more about the party, or to inquire on tickets, please visit their website today.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.