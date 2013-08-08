Saints and Sinners Have Just Announced New Theme Nights in Philly

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Saints and Sinners have been offering swingers in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania some of the best entertainment around. For awhile, guests would have to visit the Saints and Sinners’ Atlantic City location. Although the Atlantic City location is still running and offering couples an unmatched experience, there is now a Philadelphia location too. The new location quickly became one of the hottest swinger clubs in Philadelphia. This August, Saints and Sinners Philly is hosting a ton of new theme nights to keep all of the swingers in PA happy.



Summer is almost gone, but Saints and Sinners Philly party all year long. In August, Saints and Sinners Philly is really turning up the heat with some great theme nights. To start it all off, Saints and Sinners Philly will be hosting an erotic wear party. The woman or couple who is voted the best dressed will win free entry to Saints and Sinners Philly for a month. If that wasn’t enough excitement, Saints and Sinners Philly will be hosting special theme nights every Wednesday and Friday in August. Wednesdays, or Horny Hump Day at Saints and Sinners Philly, are only $30 per couple and single ladies are free. The doors open early at 8:00 pm and the fun lasts all night long. On Freaky Fridays, Saints and Sinners Philly welcomes all comers. That includes couples, single ladies, and single males. The doors open at 9:00 pm on Fridays and only a limited amount of single males will be admitted.



Along with Horny Hump Days and Freaky Fridays, Saints and Sinners Philly have a few special events taking place in August. On August 10th, Saints and Sinners Philly will be hosting a special 80’s theme night and couples entry is only $60. Also, on the 17th, Saints and Sinners Philly is heading down to Atlantic City to join the fun at the New Jersey location. Finally, on the 31st, Saints and Sinners Philly will welcome Diva’s Den to host a back to school themed party. There is a lot going on in August, but that’s just the way Saints and Sinners Philly operates.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couple will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers where people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.