Saints and Sinners Have Just Announced October 2013 Events in A.C. and Philly

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- There is simply no place for swinger couples to have a better time than at Saints and Sinners. In fact, Saints and Sinners host the largest swinger parties on the east coast. Initially, Saints and Sinners had one location in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The swingers club in Atlantic City was such an enormous hit that Saints and Sinners expanded into Philadelphia. Now, with the added convenience of two locations, Saints and Sinners has become the destination for swinger couples all over. This October, Saints and Sinners have planned a ton of special events for both the Atlantic City and Philadelphia clubs.



In Atlantic City, Saints and Sinners have an eventful month lined up for their guests. Some couples will recognize the western themed night and the Swinger Life Style member discount night. However, there are some new themed nights taking place in October. On October 12th, the ShareNation Group is hosting a huge Halloween themed party at Saints and Sinners Atlantic City. Couples who purchase tickets ahead of time will pay $70. Tickets at the door are $80. This “Wicked” party will be one to remember. For those who can’t make the party on the 12th, there are two other nights where couples have a chance to dress up. On October 26th, Saints and Sinners will be hosting a toga party. Also, on November 2nd, a Halloween party complete with costume contests and prizes will be taking place.



For those guests who are closer to Philly, Saints and Sinners also has a big October lined up. On October 5th, the Philly club is starting things off right with their Oktoberfest celebration. On the 12th, a special pink bra and panty themed night will help raise money for breast cancer awareness month. Of course October wouldn’t be complete without a Halloween costume party. On the 19th, a “Once Upon a Time” fantasy costume party will leave guests more than satisfied. Any couple looking for swingers clubs in Atlantic City or Philly need to take a visit to Saints and Sinners.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couple will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers where people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.