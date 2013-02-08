Saints and Sinners Is Hosting a Meet and Greet on February 20th in Philly

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The leading swingers club in Atlantic City is now hosting swingers parties in Philadelphia. Saints and Sinners is the one place where couples can come and let loose while being surrounded by other like-minded couples. On February 20th at The Coastline, Saints and Sinners will also be hosting a Meet and Greet to help reconnect people as well as give guests the opportunity to meet new people.



The Coast Line will be sharing their massive bar with individuals who are part of the Saints and Sinners “Meet and Greet”. With $2 “You Call It’s”, no cover and no charge is required as this is the swingers party that people won’t want to miss.



For couples that are looking for the hottest Philadelphia Swingers Clubs, Saints and Sinners can offer for a fun yet casual night, or for an on premise couples party, Saints and Sinners AC has just what these exciting couples are looking for. When it comes to Atlantic City swingers clubs, no other club can offer its guests what Saints and Sinners AC can and they are now bringing the party to Philly.



Come check out the scene on February 20th, and let the swinging begin.



About Saints and Sinners AC

When it comes to Atlantic City swingers clubs, no one has you covered like Saints and Sinners AC. It doesn’t matter if you are new to the scene, or if you are a veteran, with Saints and Sinners AC guest will be sure to have the time of their life. By signing up for Saints and Sinners newsletter people will be able to get information on everything they need that pertains to visiting Saints and Sinners AC club. People can find out what they need to do while visiting the club, what etiquette guest should be following, special events, and news about the establishment in general. Don’t miss out on visiting Atlantic City, New Jersey’s best and most well-known Adult Playground.



For more information visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com