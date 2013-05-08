Saints and Sinners Philly Will Be Sending One Lucky Female to Las Vegas for the Miss ISD Bikini Competition

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Saints and Sinners have been hosting the largest couple’s parties on the east coast at their Atlantic City location for quite some time. Now, with two locations, Saints and Sinners are providing even more fun for couples and single females. Saints and Sinners original location is in Atlantic City at 18 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. The Atlantic City club is located next to the Diving Horse Inn and Gentlemen’s club. Now, Saints and Sinners have a second location in Philadelphia at 2533 Emery Street and are hosting the best Philadelphia swingers parties. Membership fees are good for both locations and last for an entire year. Couples will pay only $50 for the year and singles pay $100. This May, Saints and Sinners Philly is hosting a bikini competition and will send the winner to Las Vegas for the ISD convention



The bikini competition will take place on May 11th. The entrance fee for couples will be $70 at the door. Single females can attend this event for free. As always, one year memberships are required. Single females can purchase a one year membership for only $15. The first ten couples in attendance on May 11th will receive free gift bags, compliments of Saints and Sinners Philly. Also, members who attend the party the night prior to the bikini competition will receive a $20 discount.



Ladies who would like to enter the Miss ISD bikini contest are encouraged to contact Saints and Sinners Philly. The winner of the bikini competition on May 11th will represent Saints and Sinners Philly in Las Vegas at the ISD convention. The convention takes place in August from the 7th to the 11th. Saints and Sinners Philly are excited to send one of their members to Las Vegas and look forward to a stimulating bikini competition on May 11th.



About Saints and Sinners

Saints and Sinners AC is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club offers the best AC swinger parties where couple will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints and Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers where people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



