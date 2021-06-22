Saints & Sinners Announces NE Philly Grand Re-Opening on June 26th

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- After last month's successful grand re-opening in Atlantic City, Saints & Sinners is re-opening their Northeast Philadelphia location on June 26th with a night to remember. Conveniently located at Freedom Hall behind the Walgreens on Frankford Avenue, Saints & Sinners hopes to welcome all their loyal customers, curious couples, and single women to the many wonders of the swinger lifestyle.



At the opening party and all subsequent parties, attendees will be required to sign a COVID-19 Release Waiver. Standard questions regarding symptoms, exposure, and current body temperature will be asked at check-in, and hand sanitizing will be readily available at locations throughout the building. The staff has been trained to accommodate additional cleaning procedures. For now, food and beverage will not be provided.



Saints & Sinners is a members-only club; they don't offer one-night memberships. Get an invite to exclusive experiences year-round with the annual membership. Couples can join for $50, single females can join for $20, and single males can join for $100. Meant to cultivate a personal and private relationship with all members, Saints & Sinners is more than a night out — it's a life-changing experience you're sure to remember.



Come as a couple, or come solo — all guests are sure to meet memorable and intriguing people who can shake up their life after a year spent at home. Come before 11 to get a lay of the land and tour the property. Parties are hosted from 9 pm through 3 am, but doors close by 1 am so that guests can settle in and enjoy the night.



Come out to the Saints & Sinners grand re-opening this Friday, June 26th, to see what the hype is all about! For more information about upcoming events and rules for all locations, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/.



About Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints & Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com