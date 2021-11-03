Saints & Sinners Honors the Armed Forces with Kinky Camo Bootcamp in Atlantic City

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- Veteran's Day is less than two weeks away, and that means it's time to start planning how to honor those serving and who have served the United States of America. For those who like their celebrations to be on the wild side, Saints & Sinners is offering a Kinky Camo Bootcamp at their Atlantic City location on November 13, 2021.



During this event paying tribute to US military personnel, guests are encouraged to wear their sexiest camo while reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. Couples and single females can make the most of the night by sipping drinks at the bar, getting frisky in the playroom, and embracing their inner sex gods and goddesses on the dance floor or in the common area. While everyone must abide by a few rules to ensure each person has an amazing time, each guest is free to be 95% sinner (and 5% saint).



The Kinky Camo Bootcamp will be held on November 13 from 9 pm to 3 am. New members are encouraged to come early so they can get a lay of the land before the festivities get into full gear.



To take part in this sexy camo night, guests will need to have a Saints & Sinners membership and purchase tickets for the event. Couples can buy event tickets at $75 and females at $20. Veterans and active military personnel will receive an additional $10 off their entrance fee when they present a valid ID. No single males will be allowed at this event.



If members are looking to make their Veteran's Day celebrations last all weekend, they can reserve a room in the Surfside Hotel. It's the perfect mini-getaway for those looking to let loose.



Give a sexy salute to those serving the country and purchase a ticket to the Kinky Camo Bootcamp at Saints & Sinners Atlantic City. For more upcoming events at all of their locations, visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/ today.



About Saints & Sinners

