Saints & Sinners Hosts XXXmas in July Party in Northeast Philly on 7/24

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2021 -- After a crazy year and a half, everyone is ready to let loose and celebrate for no other reason than they finally can. For this reason, Saints & Sinners is hosting an XXXmas in July Party in their Northeast Philadelphia location. Couples, single women, and single men are invited to this intoxicating night of fun at one of the most popular swingers clubs.



During this XXXmas party, members are encouraged to dress in their favorite holiday attire. Couples can come as sexy Santas and Mrs. Clauses. People flying solo may enjoy coming as a naughty elf, in their sexiest ugly Christmas sweater, or as a single Mrs. Claus or Santa. Whichever costume they choose, this Saints & Sinners party is the perfect time for adults to forget the stresses of everyday life and enjoy the festive spirit of Christmas in the middle of the year.



Upon arrival, all guests will be required to fill out a COVID Release Waiver and answer standard COVID-19 questions at check-in. If their germs have taken a holiday, they can come in and enjoy the erotic festivities. Hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the facility, and staff has been trained on proper cleaning procedures so everyone can have a safe (but crazy) night.



The XXXmas in July party is from 9 pm to 3 am on July 24. Doors close at 1 am. If guests want a tour of the rooms, they should arrive by 11 pm. Saints & Sinners believes no one will want to miss even a minute of this exciting holiday celebration or time to mingle with others, so they recommend coming as early as possible.



Be ready for this unforgettable XXXmas in July party by signing up for a Saints & Sinners membership, then purchase your tickets. For more of their upcoming events in NE Philly, visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/ today.



About Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints & Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



