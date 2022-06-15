Saints & Sinners Invites Members to Get Loud and Proud This June

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- It's time to celebrate all the colors of the rainbow! Saints & Sinners' Atlantic City location is hosting a Pride Party on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM. And there are a few special surprises in store, too! There's no need to be part of the LGBT+ community to come to the Pride Party event, although inclusivity and love will be a big part of having a great time. Members are encouraged to wear their rainbow colors or other Pride gear to show off — or just come ready to have a good time and celebrate love!



At this luxurious locale in Atlantic City, members can enjoy a mixer bar and liquor lockers, free parking, delicious food, and erotic movies playing all night long. As part of Saints & Sinners' summer celebrations, members will also be welcome to join in the Pool Party, happening before the event from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The pool is clothing-optional, and those registered for the event get into the pool party for free!



Couples and single females are welcome at this Saints & Sinners event. A membership is required for entry to the Pride Party (membership costs are $50 for couples, $20 for single women, and $100 for single men). Each membership is good for one year and can be used at any Saints & Sinners location. Buy a ticket today!



Once again, come join Saints & Sinners at the Pride Party on Saturday, June 25th, from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM. The address is 18 S. Dr. MLK Jr Blvd., Atlantic City, New Jersey, 08401. To learn more about Saints & Sinners or to register for the Pride Party, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com.



About Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints & Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit

http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com.