Saints & Sinners to Host Annual Sexy Halloween Party in Atlantic City

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- Everyone loves a spooky, crazy Halloween party, and couples throughout the Atlantic City area have been getting into the spirit every year at the ultimate Halloween party for sexy adults. This year, Saints & Sinners promises their annual Halloween Night Party will be bigger and better than the last — a truly can't-miss event.



Guests should come prepared in their sexiest costumes to have a wild night of fun, intimate moments, and new adventures. They can sip on their favorite Halloween-inspired drinks while mingling with other couples and single females, busting moves on the dance floor, or watching erotic films on one of the several large flat-screen TVs. There will be contests and prizes throughout the night to make each guest's time at Saints & Sinners even more exciting.



This year, the sexy Halloween Party will be held on Saturday evening, October 30, 2021, from 9 pm to 3 am. Guests must be members to participate in this spooky, sexy event at the Atlantic City location. Once they have a yearly membership, they can purchase tickets to the Party. Couples can get in at $100, and single females can buy tickets at $20.



To help everyone have a safe (but wild) time, no single males will be admitted to this event, and the males in a couple are encouraged to stay with their female counterparts while moving about the premises. If guests want to keep the night going, they can reserve a room at the Surfside Hotel in the Atlantic City location. Upon entrance to the Halloween Party, guests will be asked to sign a COVID Release Waiver. Masks are optional.



Embrace the sexy side of Halloween at Saints & Sinners on October 30 by signing up for a membership and purchasing tickets online. For more upcoming events at the Atlantic City location, visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/ today.



About Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints & Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



