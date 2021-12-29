Saints & Sinners to Host Membership Giveaway During 8th Anniversary in NE Philly

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2021 -- Saints & Sinners is celebrating their 8th Anniversary, and they're inviting all Philadelphia singles and couples to their NE Philly location for a huge — and very sexy — giveaway. Individuals who love to get amorous and unleash their wild side will not want to miss the Membership Giveaway Weekend in NE Philly on January 14 and 15, 2022.



The couples' lifestyle club in Philadelphia is able to celebrate another year of exciting and erotic parties thanks to their devoted members. To show their appreciation, the club is inviting members and non-members to their Membership Giveaway Weekend during the third weekend of January. If participants come on either Friday, January 14, or Saturday, January 15, they will receive a one-year membership to Saints & Sinners for free. No giveaway entries are required! Guests simply need to pay the entry fee and show up at the event to get a free membership.



Membership into one of the best swinger's clubs in Northeast Philadelphia will get couples and individuals access to the sexiest parties all year long at Saints & Sinners' three locations across Philadelphia, PA, and Atlantic City, NJ. Each location has an array of areas and rooms for group and intimate moments, as well as fully stocked bars and TVs displaying erotic films. With membership in hand, guests will be able to live out some of their wildest fantasies.



The Membership Giveaway event will occur on Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15, from 9 pm to 3 am. It's important to note that single males can participate in Friday's party but not on Saturday's. To participate in this event, guests must either be members of the club already or fill out the registration form listed on the event details page on the website. Then, at the event, they will need to pay an entry fee and sign a COVID-19 release waiver.



Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience and purchase a ticket to Saints & Sinners' Membership Giveaway Weekend. For information on their other upcoming events, visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/ today.



About Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is the newest Couples' Lifestyle Members' Only Club in Philadelphia, PA. The club offers the best swinger parties where couples will have the most exciting and erotic times of their lives. The club offers free on-site parking with a separate entrance into Saints & Sinners. They also have a bar where they provide all the mixers for the swingers, and have liquor lockers that people can rent to store their alcohol for the next party. Erotic movies are shown throughout the night to get people in the mood for a good time. Food is always provided throughout the night.



