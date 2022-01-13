Saints & Sinners to Throw Winter Wonderland Bash in Atlantic City

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- Everything's coming up white at Saints & Sinners' Atlantic City location on January 29, 2022. And no, there isn't snow in the forecast, but it will be a wild winter. The Atlantic City swinger's club encourages participants to dress up in their most erotic white attire during their Winter Wonderland bash for an unbelievably exciting time.



Never before has there been a more enticing winter party than Saints & Sinners' Winter Wonderland. Each guest is invited to wear their sexiest white lingerie, white thigh-high boots or socks, white dress, or whatever their imagination can come up with! Partygoers can even dress up like a snow bunny or sexy snowman. The goal is to make the night a festive, erotic winter celebration — however guests are able to feel their most sexy in the middle of the year's coldest season.



To sweeten the deal, the lifestyle club has lowered its rates for club entry and Surfside Hotel for the winter. Now is the time to plan a weekend getaway, especially after the first few grueling weeks back at work after a break. Couples and single females can let loose on Saturday night during the Winter Wonderland party and then stay the weekend at the Surfside Hotel. If they book a room at the hotel, they can attend the Saturday event for free! A weekend of intimate moments and erotic dancing? There's no better way to drop it like it's hot during the winter season.



The Winter Wonderland party will be held on Saturday, January 29, from 9 pm to 3 am. To participate, couples and single females must be members of the club and pay an entry fee on the night of the event. No single males will be admitted to this party. This way, guests can feel comfortable becoming 95% sinner and 5% saint.



This winter, couples and single ladies are invited to unleash their inner sexy winter goddesses and gods at Saints & Sinners AC. For more information about the swinger club and its upcoming events, visit https://www.saintsandsinnersac.com/ today.



