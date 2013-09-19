Saitama Japan Based "MXI Corp" Top Income Earner Adam Green Receives "Top Networker Award" from Peers in Matsudo, Nagano, Yokkaichi, Fuchu, Kasukabe and Hyogo as Reported by 2013 BusinessForHome.org Top Leaders in MLM Poll

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- BusinessForHome.org just announced the results of its annual poll “Who are the Top MLM Networkers” for 2013. From May to June 2013, the Poll registered nominations of 170 top leaders in Network Marketing and Direct Sales but only published the Top 100, as per is customary. Xocai Ambassador Adam Paul Green was the only MXI Corp leader to win top honors on the Top 100 list and came in at a commendable 76th place on the Top 100 Listing.

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/01/adam-paul-green-xocai-top-earner-interview/



About BusinessForHome.org: Never rely on 1 Fixed Income Stream, if that one goes down you have a problem….. It might happen overnight that you got fired, get sick, or you are sick of the job…. You will find in Direct Selling a great solution! Direct Selling offers you the possibility to create Part-time or Full-Time income streams. It makes you stronger: Financially, from a Personal Development Perspective and it is Fun! The Average Top Earner in Direct Selling makes Approx. $ 20.000 + a Month. That's $ 240.000 a year….There Are Thousands of Top Earners Already. There are at least 3 Million Distributors worldwide, with a residual income of $ 50 — $ 5,000 per month. There Are Hundreds of Top Opportunities to Choose, the Start Up Costs are moderate and often between $ 50 and $ 500 only. Direct Selling = $ 100+ billion in Sales Worldwide, 65 million people are involved. Most Direct Selling companies has double digit growth… You have no Employees to Hire and Low costs because it is a Home Based Business. About 50% of our visitors are from the USA and Canada. The other part from 150+ countries. Top countries are Russia, the UK, Brazil, Malaysia, Ukraine, Spain. Far more important: The majority is MLM professional!

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/11/adam-paul-green-derrick-winkel-xocai-hit-4-million-in-career-earnings/



The Business For Home.org mission:

http://www.businessforhome.org/2013/06/xocai-2-4-million-sales-for-xophoria/



Demystifying Direct Selling through Facts and Figures

Report estimated Direct Selling distributor earnings industry wide

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As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership