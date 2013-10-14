Sakai Japan Based "Xocai" Ambassador Adam Green Receives "Top Networker Award" from Peers in Kanazawa, Wakayama, Fukushima, Kure, Ageo and Kanagawa as Reported by 2013 BusinessForHome.org Top Leaders in MLM Poll

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- BusinessForHome.org just announced the results of its annual poll “Who are the Top MLM Networkers” for 2013. From May to June 2013, the Poll registered nominations of 170 top leaders in Network Marketing and Direct Sales but only published the Top 100, as per is customary. Xocai Ambassador Adam Paul Green was the only MXI Corp leader to win top honors on the Top 100 list and came in at a commendable 76th place on the Top 100 Listing.

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/01/adam-paul-green-xocai-top-earner-interview/



About Top Leadership Trainers Poll from BFH.org: Business For Home organized the Top MLM Networker for 2013 – Poll. Only those who have made over a million dollars in MLM were considered and all field leaders have a proven track record. According to many, Leadership has been described as “a process of social influence in which one person can enlist the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task." Other in-depth definitions of leadership have also emerged. Leadership is "organizing a group of people to achieve a common goal.” The leader may or may not have any formal authority. Studies of leadership have produced theories involving traits, situational interaction, function, behavior, power, vision and values, charisma, and intelligence, among others. Somebody whom people follow: somebody who guides or directs others.

http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/top-dedication-endorsement-received-by-ted-nuyten-businessforhomeorg-from-adam-green-193988.htm



The Business For Home.org mission:

http://www.businessforhome.org/2013/06/xocai-2-4-million-sales-for-xophoria/



Demystifying Direct Selling through Facts and Figures



Report estimated Direct Selling distributor earnings industry wide

Cover Direct Selling News



Direct selling is the sale of a consumer product or service, person-to-person, away from a fixed retail location, marketed through independent sales representatives who are sometimes also referred to as consultants, distributors or other titles. Direct sellers are not employees of the company. They are independent contractors who market and sell the products or services of a company in return for a commission on those sales. Orders are usually placed in person or via the consultant’s Web page. Sometimes the phone is used to place orders or reorders, but only about 12% of sales take place this way. Home shopping parties are the most widely recognized sales method, where friends, family or acquaintances get together for a few hours to learn about or sample a range of products or services. However, the majority (about 70%) of the direct selling industry’s sales actually occur using a one-to-one approach where one seller may present the products or services to a single consumer.

http://www.businessforhome.org/2012/12/xocai-sales-figures-made-public/



Perfect Time to Start Working for Yourself https://vimeo.com/71511709



Xocai Healhty Chocolate White Paper

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com http://www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership 1-801-809-7766