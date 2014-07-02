Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Salad dressing refers to garnishing of salads by adding condiment such as sauces, cream, nuts and cheese to enhance their taste and experience. Mayonnaise is a thick creamy sauce which is made from egg yolk, oil, vinegar and lemon juice. It is used as a condiment or spread in sandwiches and often accompany salads to impart taste and creamy delight in them. In this report, Salad dressing and mayonnaise market is segmented in six different categories such as liquid salad dressing, creamy salad toppings, potato salad toppings, mayonnaise (all varieties), reduced/low-calorie salad dressing and others.



Some of the key drivers of this market include increased demand of salads, soups and fast food globally. Consumer’s awareness has increased about the usage of salad dressing and mayonnaise products. Apart from this attractive packaging and product innovation has set the market to grow in coming years. Some of the restraining factors could be government regulations on manufacturing, labeling and food supply chain.



The salad dressing and mayonnaise market across the globe is expected to witness substantial growth over next six years. Growth in Retail sector and growing food service industry has increased the demand of mayonnaise and salad dressing ingredients. Growth in Latin American style food and Mexican food in Quick service and fast casual restaurants respectively are other driving factors which is going to set off the demand for salad dressing and mayonnaise market.



Some of the key players in the salad dressing and mayonnaise market are Hellmann’s, Inc., Mondelez International (Kraft Foods Group Inc.), Heinz, French’s Classic Mustard, Tostito’s Salsa and Best Foods Mayonnaise among others.



