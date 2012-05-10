Salary Comparison Site Helps People Choose their Best Suited Career Options

Denver, Co -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- With the current U.S. unemployment rate hovering at about 8.1 percent and the stagnant economy taking its toll on the majority of Americans, it is hard for people to plan for their futures.



Fortunately, according to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of March there were 3.7 million job openings, up significantly from the same time last year.



But knowing which career option offers the most respectable salary and best suits a person’s needs can be a challenge.



Featuring detailed salary data for a large variety of careers, people can now turn to the recently launched site SalaryExplorer.net to find the most appropriate and exciting job opportunities available. Categorized by industry, including health care, recreation and professional, visitors can peruse through the site’s wide range of detailed career overviews and quickly perform a salary comparison on any position. Additionally, the site provides a host of informative articles and career resources to assist people with getting the job and income they want.



Whether a person is a seasoned employee looking to make a career change or has just graduated from high school or college, SalaryExplorer.net can help them locate a position to meet for their qualifications and requirements.



According to the site, “Our mission is to provide you with accurate and up-to-date salary information in a wide range of professional careers to help you research, compare and plan.”



Each job listing on SalaryExplorer.net includes a comprehensive description of the associated job duties, the median annual salary and potential income projections, employment and career prospects, education and training requirements and more.



Visitors will find a wide array of careers in the health care, recreation and professional sectors, including surgical tech, dental assistant, accountant, paralegal, personal trainer and much more.



In addition to providing a comparison for health care salaries and more, the site features career advancement strategies, job tips for recent graduates, salary negotiation techniques, and a wide array of other useful tips to assist prospective employees.



For more information or to find the projected salary for a particular career, visit http://www.SalaryExplorer.net



