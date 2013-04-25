SalarySite.com Provides the Latest Salary Information for Dentists, Doctors, and Other Professions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Many people say that money can’t buy happiness. But when searching for careers, salary is often a determining factor. While money can’t buy happiness, being poor isn’t much fun either.



That’s why people turn to websites like SalarySite.com for help. At SalarySite.com, visitors will find salary information for a number of different professions. The website features up-to-date earnings data for doctors, dentists, government employees, and a number of other types of jobs.



Visitors can perform a quick salary search to find the profession they’re looking for, or they can select professional categories along the left hand side of the page. Currently, professional categories include:



-Medical salaries

-Dental salaries

-Government salaries

-Service salaries

-Blue collar salaries

-Non-profit salaries

-And more



Under each listing, visitors will find education information for that particular profession along with the amount of money they can expect to make. Subsections direct visitors to pages for specific professions, like a pharmacist salary or anesthesiologist salary.



But as a spokesperson for SalarySite.com explains, money isn’t everything:



“Salary is an important part of choosing the right job. But it’s not the only part visitors should focus on. Before earning, say, $120,000 per year in the medical profession, doctors have to go through years of schooling. They also must deal with high amounts of stress on a daily basis. We encourage visitors to look at all of this information before choosing a career that they may wish to pursue.”



SalarySite.com aims to be much more than a simple salary information website. The site also features a cost of living calculator. Using this calculator, visitors input their salary and the city in which they live. Then, they choose the city in which they want to live before seeing the comparative price difference for housing, health care, transportation, utilities, and other costs of living.



As the website’s spokesperson explains, this calculator aims to educate people before they move from one state to another:



“Few people realize how expensive certain states can be. When seeking a job in another state, the salary might look excellent at first glance. But then they find out that housing and health care is 50% more expensive than back home, and they realize that their comparable salary isn’t quite as good as they might like. States like Alaska and Hawaii, for example, are expensive compared to the rest of the United States, and a salary of $50,000 in Colorado is comparable to a salary of about $72,500 in Alaska.”



