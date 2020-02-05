Salecha Homes Becomes Sensational Firm After Offering Prime Commercial Property in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Salecha Homes is now offering prime commercial property for sale in Hyderabad. This company has become a sensation in quite a short period in real estate business after their clients got the best listed commercial properties in this city. According to the company officials, they offer properties ideal for different businesses like retail as well as wholesale businesses.



Salecha Homes is known for offering commercial property for sale in Hyderabad in high demanding places like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Jubilee hills, Banjara hills etc. Apart from these, properties listed by them are ideal for shops, bank space, office space, showrooms, malls etc with pre rented or lease agreement. People can opt for renting, leasing, or buying such properties according to their need.



The CEO of this firm stated, "We have substantial contact when it comes to real estate business. This has led us to aid our clients with the best suited property according to their business."



Anyone looking to opt for commercial properties should go through the listing this company provides before settling for anywhere else.



About Salecha Homes

Salecha Homes is a real estate companies that deals with offering people with commercial buildings for sale in Hyderabad. Be it buying, renting, or leasing, this firm has become one of the most popular among the people of Hyderabad.



Contact Details:

Website: https://www.salechahomes.com/

Email: admin@salechahomes.com

Phone: 8688508596

Address: H. No. 2-12, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, India

Pin-500032