Salem Chiropractic Back to Health Clinic Welcomes Dr. Jordan Sajovic and Adds New Technology

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Salem chiropractic clinic Back To Health Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of certified sports physician Dr. Jordan Sajovic to their staff as well as several major technology updates to better serve their patients. The Salem, Oregon clinic provides a staff of four highly experienced and trusted chiropractors to deliver only the finest quality care through the use of modern chiropractic methods, equipment and technology.



As leading chiropractors in Salem, Oregon, Back To Health Clinic welcomes Dr. Jordan Sajovic to their staff as a Certified Sports Physician. As a 2008 Brigham Young University graduate, Dr. Sajovic holds a Bachelor’s degree in biology as well as a Doctorate of Chiropractic and Masters in Exercise and Sports Science through the University of Western States in Portland, OR. The Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician® (CCSP®) regularly provides medical and chiropractic support at various sporting events and brings extensive education and experience in medical treatment for athletes.



“We are very excited to have Jordan join our practice and expand our already broad range of expertise,” said Back To Health Clinic Chiropractor Dr. Jeff Baker. “We are constantly searching for ways to better treat and serve our patients, and those efforts have been rewarded not only in a healthier community, but also a surge in the popularity of our wellness center.”



Utilizing natural, drugless, non-invasive health care that relies on the body's ability to self-heal, the primary goal of the chiropractor Salem, OR clinic specialists is to bring the whole person back to a natural state of optimal health. In order to accomplish this, they use a variety of treatment methods including manual adjustments, massage, trigger point therapy, nutrition, exercise rehabilitation, massage, as well as counseling on lifestyle issues that impact overall health. The Salem chiropractors tailor a wellness program specifically targeted to each patient’s wellness needs using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services available.



With a Master’s in Whiplash Traumatology and a Forensics Certification in Motor Vehicle Crash Injuries, Dr. Baker brings extensive experience in treating injuries related to auto accidents. In addition to being highly experienced chiropractors the clinic’s four chiropractic specialists are trained massage therapy professionals. Massage therapy is an effective treatment method which is covered by auto insurance for therapeutic use after an auto accident.



Back To Health Clinic has also recently made several technology updates including the FDA approved Cold Laser for chronic injuries as well as implementation of new computerized patient medical records software with encryption. The software ensures patient privacy while increasing communication of vital information among authorized caregivers and insurers. In addition to an extensive wellness section and videos on their website, the chiropractic clinic provides an award winning newsletter with updated information on whole body chiropractic health. For more information, please visit http://salembackdoctor.com/



About Back To Health Clinic

The Salem, Oregon chiropractic clinic’s four highly experienced and trusted chiropractors deliver only the finest quality care to Salem, Oregon area patients through the use of modern chiropractic equipment and technology. The clinic specialists have extensive experience in treating auto and sports-related injuries as well as a variety of chronic illnesses and injuries that respond to chiropractic techniques. They use a variety of treatment methods including manual adjustments, massage, trigger point therapy, nutrition and exercise rehabilitation as well as counseling on lifestyle issues that impact overall health.