Salem Oregon Real Estate Sales Continue to Increase, Home Prices Start to Rebound

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Home sales in Oregon’s Willamette Valley have continued to increase each month since the start of 2012. Additionally, the average home sale price has reached $172,384; the highest average sale price so far this year.



This coupled with the fact that unemployment rates throughout the Willamette Valley are at their lowest point since 2008 makes now the optimal time for current owners to put their homes on the market; especially considering the peak season for home sales is May through July.



But the process of selling a home can be difficult to navigate without the proper guidance and support.



Making waves in the Salem real estate market for their first-rate customer service and high level of industry experience, Blum Real Estate is currently helping homeowners receive the maximum home sale price. With more than 25 years of experience, the Salem Oregon real estate company has established itself as “The Most Trusted Name in Real Estate.”



Selling a home can be one of the most stressful times in a person’s life. From figuring out how to get the most money for the property to getting it ready for showings, there is an endless list of things to do prior to ever having a prospective buyer walk through the door.



The professionals at Blum Real Estate aim to drastically diminish the level of stress placed on homeowners with their extensive knowledge of real estate in Salem Oregon and their unyielding attention to details.



According to Gladys Bloom, one of the premier agents with Blum Real Estate, “As one of the top Salem area Realtors with years of experience and a proven track record, it is my job to guide you through this complicated process, from beginning to end. I want you to get the maximum value for your home, within your time frame.”



For homeowners with Salem real estate for sale, the company offers a number of services to ensure the process is simple and hassle-free, with no upfront costs. The company also provides customers with a free in-home presentation to summarize all of their services prior to getting started.



In addition to their top-notch home sale services, Blum Real Estate also specializes in real estate listings and helping people in the market find their perfect home.



For more information, visit http://www.BlumRE.com/home.php



