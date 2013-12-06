Salem Structures Launches New Web Presence to Bring Amish Buildings Into 21st Century

Salem, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- American properties are some of the largest in the world and often have the largest surrounding grounds, with front and back yards giving homes expansive outdoor areas that can be customized with additional structures designed for storage or entertainment. Salem Structures create Amish storage sheds, wood and vinyl gazebos and more, and have recently launched a website to sell their tried and tested classic products to the twenty first century consumer.



The newly launched website has an abundance of product detail not seen in their original build, with every structure available from the company catalog online, and replete with detailed product descriptions, clear pricing, customization options and a gallery of high quality imagery. This makes buying the structures easier than ever, and the website even comes with a handy guide to buying, preparation and installation of the bought structure.



The company is following up on its expansion into the online arena with an expansion of their product lines, and together with the new website has created an outdoor showroom to demonstrate the variety and adaptability of their storage products.



Salem Structures now build storage sheds and gazebos, kids playhouses and swing sets, dog kennels and runs, pool houses, pergolas, pavilions, entertainment structures and more. The company can pre-build the structures and deliver them fully constructed so as to maximize convenience for the buyer. As part of that commitment, they also offer free delivery up to 20 miles, and a small additional fee per mile beyond that.



A spokesperson for Salem Structures explained, “Our products are Amish made and this means they are of the highest quality, created by artisans and built to last a lifetime. With our wide range of customizable features and more, we are confident that we can offer the best service at the best prices to the people of northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Our free delivery and pre-built installation process also ensure that there is no more of a convenient way to add structures and value to the grounds of any property.”



About Salem Structures

Salem Structures LLC was established in 2012 by Aaron Martin of Salem Ohio. They are a distributor of Amish made storage sheds, gazebos, modular garages, portable chicken coops, and hunting, camping and survival cabins. The building structures come prebuilt (modular), or custom made to client specifications. For more information, please visit: http://www.salemstructures.com/