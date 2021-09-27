Sales and Trading Careers – Excellent Career Opportunities for Resilient Individuals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- A career in sales and trading can be intense but rewarding at the same time. It is a strenuous role with immense competition but offers excellent compensation to those who have what it takes to work in a fast-paced and stressful environment. It is an enticing career path and attracts some of the best candidates in the financial industry. Moreover, current statistics predict a steady employment growth for sales and trading professionals between 2021 and 2030. Candidates with the right skills can find top-notch opportunities to achieve exponential career growth with sales and trading profiles. Businesses rely heavily on sales and trading as they generate revenue and bring in clients that help keep them on track, and without the right set of professionals, they are bound to struggle, unable to compete with others.



As a prominent global financial recruiter, Selby Jennings is leading the way in securing the best candidates for business-critical positions. They are considered as one of the most sought-after recruitment agencies, having a deep understanding and outlook of the global financial market. The company covers more than 60 different countries providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across multiple sectors. They are committed to delivering candidates for the finest sales and trading opportunities in the top firms across the globe. Their knowledge and expertise enable them to not only meet the complex talent acquisition goals but also enhance the existing talent quality in every organization they work with.



Selby Jennings is well versed in the sales and trading sector and have been able to discover professionals best fit for all roles available. With their team of experienced consultants, who are highly trained to understand the fluctuations of the job market, the firm is a prominent name in the talent acquisition industry. By pairing the right candidates to appropriate roles, they help start-ups, small and medium level businesses as well as large financial corporations meet their business goals and enhance their talent pool. Their recruitment consultants have access to several workshops throughout the year, which keep them updated with the latest market trends and improve their ability to source talent even for the most challenging profiles.



Selby Jennings is a part of the Phaidon International group, which is widely acclaimed as one of the top staffing firms in North America. Their commitment to providing the most suitable hiring solutions, along with a streamlined recruitment process are the key factors behind their continued growth and success. Their approach towards talent acquisition, utilizing technology with the best industry practices ensures that companies, managers and even candidates view the organization as a trustworthy and reliable partner.



In recent times, major upheavals in the financial industry have led to increased challenges for organizations and candidates. However, rising above the rest, Selby Jennings has been able to provide managers and professionals with sound advice, while steering them in the right direction. Combined with their vast experience of over 15 years in the industry, Selby Jennings is an ideal talent acquisition partner for companies and candidates alike, in the sales and trading sector.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



