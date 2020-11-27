Sales and Trading Careers in the US – The Backbone of the US Finance Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Progression in a career in sales and trading is a hugely profitable opportunity for the right individuals who can handle high pressured situations and drive forward the success of their company. Professionals in the sales and trading sector are vital to ensuring stock brokerages, investment banks, hedge funds and other businesses are able to sell their services in order to create profit and retain clients. Jobs are currently available from the west to east coast of the US, from New York, to Los Angeles, Chicago to Boston, Charlotte to Dallas. The US leads the global markets, and continues to do so despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 40.01% of the entire world stock market capitalisation, as reported by Seeking Alpha. Technologies are improving every day to ensure everything from alternative data, to pre-trade transparency, to indexing, to real-time market data is working at the highest quality for clients across the US. Professionals in the sector must be able to keep up with these technological advances to push the US economy forward, to remain in the black and out of the red.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings have been a leading force in the banking and financial services recruitment field for over a decade. The firm's dedication to the industry and sourcing bright-minded professionals for exciting new roles is indicated by their immense growth since being established. Selby Jennings covers 60+ countries worldwide with over 12 office locations and 750+ employees globally. The firm's team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure smart recruitment solutions are made by connecting individuals with stellar financial services companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. The Phaidon International group has also been recognised in 2018 in the top 100 staffing firms in North America. Selby Jennings put employee training as one of their top priorities every year to ensure they are informed of the best-in-class recruitment technology which will in turn produce optimal hiring solutions. Selby Jennings work with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to enable a plethora of hiring choices for their candidates.



Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: desk execution (derivatives trading), risk/merger arbitrage sales, sales director – credit risk analytics, junior commodity trade finance, china internet – equity research, institutional marketing specialist, global trade analyst – agriculture. Selby Jennings consultants work around the clock to provide recruitment beyond borders for the brightest minds in the sales and trading sector in the US. The firm's ambitious consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every step of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Selby Jennings remains on top of the markets and current global climates by putting research into how each workplace can improve on their best practices. This has included creating a report focusing on how to readjust the work-life balance of employees which will have a positive impact on the future of work for both employers and employees. Get in touch with Selby Jenning's friendly consultants today to find out what the next step in your career will be.



