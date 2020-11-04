Sales and Trading Careers in the US – Wall Street Still Going Strong Despite Recent Disruptions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Professionals working in the sales and trading sector of the financial services industry in the US are vitally important to ensuring sales of services for brokerages, investment banks and hedge funds. Without a clever, savvy sales team a business cannot trade well or compete. Clients across the US, from New York to Boston, Chicago to Charlotte, Los Angeles to San Francisco search for a business who can provide assurance with their services in order to capitalize on client spending. Professionals looking to further their financial sales career will need to be able to grasp challenging technological advances in order to push the American economy into the black and out of the red. 2020 has been a tough year for many businesses but the New York Stock Exchange remains loud and proud as reported by Invstr with 1.6 billion shares a day and more than 2,400 companies trading on it. The sector is extremely exciting as well as challenging, it provides a work environment for those who wish to be experiencing something different every single day. Selby Jennings are here to support candidates and clients in reaching a fruitful recruitment result for all.



Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the sales and trading careers in the US. Established in 2004, the firm have over 15 years of experience curating bespoke recruitment solutions for a wide range of specialist sectors from quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial, commodities, corporate and investment banking and of course sales and trading. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. With 750+ employees based in 12+ office locations across the globe, the firm's consultants work around the clock to build long lasting connections with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries worldwide. Selby Jennings have an unrivalled success rate which is largely down to the investment put into the firm's consultants training in the best-in-class recruitment technical which ensures optimal results are achieved with efficiency and speed. Selby Jennings are passionate about recruitment and their large database of potential candidates can give you peace of mind that your challenge of talent acquisition is in safe hands. For candidates, Selby Jennings can provide support throughout the recruitment process from source all the way through to hire.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Financial services sales agents are in high demand, employment for this sector is predicted to grow by 4% between 2018 to 2028 as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Now is the time to take the next step in your career and manage those joining the industry. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: equity derivatives quantitative analyst, grains & oilseeds trader, VP audit manager – regulatory compliance, country sales manager, junior fixed income trader, hedge fund sales & prime brokerage, swiss structured product sales and VP/director – European credit sales. Selby Jennings are pathing the way for financial services recruitment in the US and beyond. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your sales and trading career.



