Sales and Trading Careers USA – An Ambitious and Challenging Career Path

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Stock brokerages, investment banks and hedge funds rely heavily on sales and trading to keep their business afloat. Without the professionals who sell its services they would be unable to do business and therefore unable to trade successful which would make it virtually impossible to entice and maintain clients. The sales and trading career path attracts some of the brightest minds in the financial services industry to the USA as it holds the top spot in the global markets with 40.01% of the entire world stock market capitalisation. There is an enormous amount of opportunity to secure a fantastic position and also develop your career exponentially in America.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have a highly qualified team of 750 recruitment experts across 60 countries as part of the Phaidon International Group. With 15 year's of experience the consultants have a breadth of knowledge on the financial services sector and can provide unrivalled advice with access to a network of 1 million mid-to-senior professionals for backing. Selby Jennings invest in the training and development of their staff to ensure the latest recruitment technology is used to enhance the hiring process for employee and company.



Selby Jennings has a coast to coast reach in America, from Boston and Dallas to New York, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The opportunities for a fruitful career within the finance sector are a step away with the help of Selby Jennings as the firm is fronting the nationwide search for talented individuals to master the art of a sales and trading career. This combination of nationwide and international perspective means that Selby Jennings can deliver a service with scope to read a plethora of countries and locations. The firm are working hard to challenge the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this has included introducing remote onboarding processes to ensure the smooth transition for new starters. By providing virtual onboarding processes and online interviews to ensure social distancing measures are being followed.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



One of the many aims of the firm's is to work towards solving the challenge of discovering talented professionals who are well suited to the available roles. Careers within the financial sector are sought after but are also in high demand and consultants at Selby Jennings are aware of the recruitment market and exactly how to create positive outcomes. They work with their clients to ensure they are informed of news, changes and risks which could impact their business negatively. Looking out for client and candidate interests is all part of the way the firm builds networks and helps to create opportunities for organisations to thrive. There are a range of opportunities available in the sales and trading sector from fixed income sales, structured product sales to equity sales trader and senior solutions consultant. America has the market for any sales and trading job you may be looking for and Selby Jennings has access to some of the most advantageous corporations in the country. These combined, make Selby Jenning's an ideal recruitment firm for prospective employees and employers in the financial services industry.



About Selby Jennings

