Sales and Trading Job Skills in Demand for 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- 'Market making' is the term that is often used when it comes to sales and trading jobs USA. The reality of these roles is that they are all about buying and selling and there are some specific skills that are going to be very in demand in 2022. The first is the ability to rise and shine - while sales and trading jobs don't tend to have the same long hours associated with some other roles in investment banking, the markets start early and so anyone in this kind of role needs to as well. Decision-making skills are also very much in demand - while there is a lot of digitization in sales and trading jobs it's still humans making the decisions. This puts negotiating and people skills, as well as robust communication abilities up at the top of the 'in demand' list too. Other in-demand skills include attention to detail and the ability to focus attention and concentrate.



When it comes to sales and trading jobs USA, Selby Jennings is very well placed to help a broad spectrum of organizations find candidates who have all of these skills and more. The firm was established in 2004 and has since built up a wealth of experience in recruiting for banking and financial services. This includes sales and trading jobs USA, as well as many other vital fields, from private wealth management to insurance and actuarial roles, as well as legal and compliance, risk management and financial technology. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is very well resourced. A strong network of contacts within enterprises across the industry is also a vital asset. The team at Selby Jennings has experience supporting many different types of businesses, from small industry disruptors to large, worldwide institutions. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can be found for every hiring need.



It's not just with respect to sales and trading jobs USA that Selby Jennings can provide specialist hiring support. The firm has built up an extensive network nationwide that includes major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. However, it is also a renowned name internationally too, as the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The market for sales and trading jobs USA requires flexible, expert and reliable partnership when it comes to making goals happen, whether they are individual or organizational. Selby Jennings invests heavily in its own people to provide this - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as sales and trading jobs USA there are many different roles available today, including AVP [Credit Risk Strategy], Actuarial Manager and Vice President [Private Debt].



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about Sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.