Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich – A Flexible and Exciting Career Path

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- Within any investment security firm, sales and trading provides a strong and constant backbone. This flexible and exciting career path is one that attracts many exceptional people to locations all over Switzerland, including Zurich, Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. One of the reasons for this is the fact that the Swiss stock market is currently the eighth largest stock market – those looking for sales and trading jobs in Zurich or other Swiss cities will find a wealth of opportunities here. Switzerland is also renowned as a stable but innovative location where financial services are concerned – in 1995 the Swiss stock exchange became the first to integrate a completely automated trading, clearing and settlement system.



Selby Jennings CH works with talented people across Switzerland and partners with the organisations offering a wealth of sales and trading jobs. Consultants are market specialists with a broad spectrum of experience in supporting the hiring processes of a range of businesses throughout Switzerland and across Europe. The firm invests heavily in consultant training to ensure that standards remain exceptionally high and make sure that the team is working with the latest in recruitment technology.



With a reach that extends across Switzerland, Selby Jennings CH works in key cities including Chur and Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Lucerne. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies. This combination of nationwide and international perspective means that Selby Jennings CH can provide a truly far-reaching service when it comes to sales and trading jobs in Zurich and beyond. This includes a range of different positions within the sales and trading field. From Operational Risk Manager to Director of Fixed Income Sales and roles in eFX trading, the firm handles a wide range of different positions within businesses across the spectrum.



The Selby Jennings CH approach is built on the idea of reimagining the process of recruitment to make it more streamlined and intuitive. Hiring is transformed so that outcomes are more positive and all those involved have the peace of mind of knowing that recruitment is in expert hands. The firm also provides additional services, including ensuring networks are kept informed about news and changes that could have an impact on the market or the future of hiring. Looking out for client and candidate interests is all part of the way the firm builds networks and helps to create opportunities for organisations to thrive.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich visit https://www.selbyjennings.ch/jobs/sales-and-trading.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about Selby Jennings CH services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.ch.



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.