Sales and Trading Opportunities Across the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Environmentally friendly investment products are a burgeoning trend right now and the list of sales and trading opportunities in this area gets longer every day. We have already seen the idea of green equity being floated by the likes of Goldman Sachs and now there are crypto-miners who have revealed that they are looking into the sale of a green bitcoin. Green bitcoins would apparently be coins whose transactions are verified on the blockchain by computers that have a renewable energy source. There's no doubt that there is currently an enormous hunger for these types of products - the market for green bonds demonstrates this perfectly, as in just one year issuance has almost tripled. One potential obstacle that is being continually referred to is the lack of regulation in place for these groundbreaking products but this doesn't seem to be stemming the flood of new ideas in this area just yet.



As a leading specialist recruiter in banking and financial services for organizations across the USA, Selby Jennings is often the first to uncover sales and trading opportunities in innovative and growth areas of the sector. For individuals looking to take a career-defining next step the firm is an obvious choice, with a history that goes back to 2004 and a wealth of connections across many different networks. Sales and trading opportunities, as well as roles in investment management, risk management, legal and compliance, financial technology and quantitative research and trading are just some of the fields where the firm has both experience and specialist recruitment expertise. The team at Selby Jennings is trained to continually seek out these opportunities and to have a deep understanding of the market in the US. Working with best-in-class technology and strategies provides an advantage that enables the firm to deliver on positive outcomes in response to a whole range of different talent acquisition needs.



Selby Jennings has always focused on streamlining the process of recruitment in order to optimize this for both candidates and clients - and to ensure that both feel like the process is in safe hands. The firm is able to call upon nationwide resources that extend to all major cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Selby Jennings is also part of a 750-strong international workforce with coverage in 60 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises via its role as part of the Phaidon International group. The team designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for businesses across banking and financial services, from agile disruptors to international names in finance. Establishing a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers across the industry ensures the firm has all the resources it needs to make key connections. There are many roles available with Selby Jennings USA, including sales and trading opportunities and roles such as Investor Relations Analyst [Credit], SVP Product Strategy and Development [Real Assets] and Private Credit Associate.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates