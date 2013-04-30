Sales Displays in Fort Lauderdale Home Depots Spur Sales for Miami Sunroom, Screen Enclosure Installer Venetian Builders, Inc., President Christopher Noe Says

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, which designs and installs sunrooms, patio covers and screen enclosures throughout South Florida, has increased its marketing efforts successfully in Fort Lauderdale and nearby, Venetian President Christopher Noe said today.



Venetian has added staff to respond to the influx of leads generated by its sales displays in the Fort Lauderdale and North Lauderdale Home Depots, and in 39 other South Florida stores in the chain. Venetian also has added crews and plans a bigger warehouse and fabrication center to meet the increased demand.



An expanded effort each Monday to respond to the increased sales leads has made the first day of the workweek busy and rewarding, Noe said.



“We try to expose potential customers to real examples of the aluminum-frame construction we do,” Noe said. “Our retail displays help us do that. When homeowners want to see what goes into a Fort Lauderdale sunroom or patio enclosure, we give them a pretty good idea of what to expect.



“After homeowners contact us through Home Depot or directly for an in-home consultation, we show them even more detailed samples of design elements and materials, right at the curb.”



The see-what-you-get approach appears to be working. So far in 2013, Venetian residential sales are up more than 150 percent across its South Florida markets compared with 2012. That comes on the heels of an 85 percent increase in Venetian residential business in 2012 over the previous year.



Noe emphasized that Venetian avoids a cookie-cutter philosophy in favor of custom design. “We design each project specifically for a customer depending on lifestyle needs, budget, home and neighborhood,” Noe said.



The quality screen enclosure and sunroom installer serves all of Fort Lauderdale, including Sea Ranch Lakes, Coral Ridge, Palm Aire, Sunrise, Lauderdale Isles, Victoria Park and Riverland Village. It also serves homeowners in Fort Lauderdale suburbs, including Oakland Park, Cooper City, Dania Beach, Plantation, Lauderhill and Lauderdale Lakes.



“One size doesn’t fit all where home additions are concerned, whether they are a solarium or a patio cover or pool enclosure,” Noe said. “Neither does one style. Not only do individual tastes differ among customers, but so do neighborhood standards.” Venetian builds in a wide range of styles and prices, and it builds not just to meet the tough Florida Building Code, but to surpass it.



Venetian has experts who deal with permitting officials and homeowners associations. “That saves homeowners time and money,” Noe said. “People get into their new rooms sooner than they think possible.”



Estimates are free, detailed and written.



For more information, call 866-596-2427.